Police are warning citizens to stop placing debris on roadways in and about Port of Spain, or they will be arrested.
This warning came this afternoon from Snr Sup Wayne Mystar, head of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.
Mystar at the time was speaking with reporters along the Beetham Highway where several of his officers had been stationed to ensure that there was a free flow of traffic, following repeated attempts to block roadways along the highway since 11a.m. today.
"So we are out here right now because of the protest action which took place this morning and is currently still continuing in some areas (Sea Lots and Duncan Streets). The Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch has many functions and one of its main ones is to ensure the free-flowing of the highways of this country. And this is what we are doing right now. As you can see traffic has once again resumed and is flowing.
"However, we are asking members of Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, and any neighbouring areas to cease and desist in their actions. You can protest peacefully if you feel aggrieved. that is your right. But once you start blocking the free flow of traffic you are now committing and offense, and given how there have been numerous attempts to block the roadways today we will have no choice but to arrest you. So we are imploring residents to please desist from any illegal activities," Mystar said.