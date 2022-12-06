Protesters blocked several points on Trinidad’s south-west peninsula yesterday, halting traffic with burning debris from as early as 3 a.m. to highlight deteriorating roads that caused a fuel shortage for days.
Fires were lit at Grants Trace in Rousillac, Southern Main Road, La Brea, Point Fortin and Cedros by residents and commuters who felt they were being neglected by relevant authorities.
Point Fortin to San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association president John David said the blockage was carried out in solidarity with members of multiple taxi drivers’ associations throughout the region who were affected by the deplorable roads.
By midday, he said, much of the fires had been put out by police and firemen stationed in the area. However, drivers, commuters, fishermen and residents remained frustrated by the situation.
“The road is so bad you cannot drive five minutes without going down a pothole. They have a highway partially done and taxis can’t pass through the road. In Chatham, the trucks can’t go down because they are too heavy for the roads. You are getting gas, oil, fish, citrus from down here and everything from down here in the South and the roads are so bad. Every month you have to spend $4,000 in repairs. It is not right at all, they are not answering or hearing calls,” said David in an interview with the Express.
Councillor for the Cedros area Shankar Teelucksingh added that the demonstration was a joint effort spanning Rousillac and Point Fortin to Cedros.
Citing recent reports of inadequate fuel supplies to the area, Teelucksingh said at least three gas stations had been shut down as large fuel tankers could not traverse past the 96km mark on Southern Main Road due to a landslip.
As a result, he said, taxi drivers, maxi drivers and fishermen were left with no choice but to make lengthy commutes to access fuel.
“It has become necessary where NP (National Petroleum) deemed the road unsafe for the tankers to pass. It is costing them much more for the logistics of getting fuel. Some of them have to park up their boats or beg for fuel to try to make their day’s work. Sometimes they are charged hundreds of dollars to go collect fuel in Erin or Point Fortin. The taxi drivers as well have to fill up at further points and when residents are coming in they have to fill up their tanks before they come in,” he said.
Teelucksingh said residents were still awaiting official word from the Ministry of Works and Transport as to why the landslide had not been repaired.
“The ministry has been trying to repair it for five years. The director of PURE has not given us a reasonable excuse as to why that landslip has not been alleviated, there are two additional landslides that have become worse due to additional rainfall,” he said.
Roads in Rousillac
In Rousillac, councillor Javed Mohammed added that many residents were incensed by a lack of maintenance that has slowly deteriorated multiple points throughout the district, making commuting through the area an “unbearable” task.
A lack of effort from the Ministry of Works and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) had left much of the area in disrepair, he said, resulting in business closures, land slippages and worsening potholes at several points.
“Currently there is a part in Otaheite B that did some work on top of a hill leaving the road in a really bad state and now that portion of the road is falling into the sea. It is currently on the verge of slipping. On the Southern Main Road in Dow Village, it floods every time it rains because of two collapsed crossings under the roads, and then in Rousillac, where the drains on the side of the roads which are supposed to channel water into water courses to go into the river, they cannot hold the volume of water anymore,” said Mohammed.
“The road in La Brea going straight is literally impassable. High Road in La Brea, which is the main road in La Brea, unfortunately has been neglected so much that businesses had to close. People who had businesses under their homes and like that had to completely shut down because no one passes through anymore. There are holes, there are always water leaks,” he added.
Responsibility for repairs, he said, fell on both the Works Ministry and WASA. But despite multiple requests throughout the past years for action from both parties, neither the Ministry nor WASA had complied effectively."
Mohammed said he had written requests and made verbal requests during the regional corporation’s coordinating meetings. However, there was no response to these requests.
“The holes in the road are getting bigger and bigger and they just come and throw some material in it but that doesn’t fix the problem. I have at our regional coordinating meeting...I have mentioned it many times. The Ministry always gives their response that they will try their best to get it sorted. Every time the Ministry of Works is working in the area, they have no machinery and manpower, we at the corporation supply that for them. The roads need serious repairs and drainage,” he said.
The Express contacted Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan for a response yesterday but none was received.