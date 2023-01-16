AN application for judicial review has been brought by a Felicity woman against the registrar of the Supreme Court after she was asked to prove by way of a paternity test that she is the daughter of a man who died 20 years ago.
The purpose of the request was because the woman, Mary Nandrani Harrylal-Hazell, had made an application to the probate registry for an award of letters of administration for a piece of land that was occupied by her father at the time of his passing.
Without proof that she is the biological daughter of the man, Harrylal Mahadeo, the registrar is unwilling to grant the award of letters for his estate.
Given that Mahadeo had been dead for two decades and his body cremated, Harrylal-Hazell said the request of the registrar was “ridiculous” and unreasonable. This was even more so given that all of her father’s male siblings are also dead and, therefore, she was unable to have the paternity test done through them.
On December 30, the woman’s attorney, Richard Jaggasar, had the judicial review application filed at the High Court, but it has not yet come up for hearing.
A contentious issue
In the application, Jaggasar explained how the contentious issue arose and the relief his client was seeking from the court.
He stated that in February 2022, Harrylal-Hazell filed her request with the probate section and explained she was Mahadeo’s daughter. She also explained that Mahadeo had three other children but none of them was interested in filing similar applications, nor did they have objections to her doing so.
The application for grant of letters of administration was for a parcel of land valued at $55,000 that was used by her father to plant and cultivate crops.
It took six months for the application to be processed. However, Harrylal-Hazell was informed that because Mahadeo’s name did not appear on her birth certificate, she needed to have a paternity test done.
The registrar requested that this be done within 42 days.
The attorney stated what his client was being asked to do was “track down a relative, visit a laboratory, take the necessary samples, retrieve the results, instruct her attorney at law who then prepares the affidavit in response and files same; all inside of 42 days.”
Harrylal-Hazell is seeking to have declared that the demand of the registrar was unreasonable, have it quashed and that the registrar is directed to grant the letters of administration.