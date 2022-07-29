THE Public Services Association (PSA) has expressed concern that despite assurances from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, the “immediate” cutting of some 213 managers at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will impact people within the union’s collective bargaining unit.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, PSA president Leroy Baptiste said a more in-depth look at the minister’s announcements yesterday was neededm but “nothing different” has been put forth.
Baptiste said the transformation plan appeared to follow the report of a Cabinet sub-committee, including the minister’s announcement that there is an intention to “interfere” with positions outside of the bargaining unit.
He noted Gonzales’ statement that workers within the bargaining units would not be affected until negotiations are held with the union.
However, Baptiste said concerns remained as to the level of retrenchment and the workers’ fates.
He said there was an intention to transform WASA “incrementally”, as was seen with the former State-owned oil company, Petrotrin.
Gonzales has stated that WASA has been mandated to begin its transformation immediately, starting with the cutting by 50 per cent of its managers—from 426 to 213.
Baptiste said there is a concern that the number referred to by Gonzales “doesn’t exist”.
“There are no 426 positions outside the bargaining units. Some of the positions are well within the bargaining unit,” Baptiste said.
He added that “there are only about 40-odd positions outside that and what we would call executive management”.
Baptiste said the “fears and concerns” of the union and of the workers would be “as it relate to their future”.
Recalling the sub-committee’s report towards a new corporate model, Baptiste said there remains an overall and real “threat”, as “everyone will have to transition” when WASA moves into becoming a new entity.
Baptiste said the PSA’s next move will be to write to the minister for more information on the transformation plan, followed by a meeting with workers to “hear their perspectives”.