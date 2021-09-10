THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has been temporarily blocked by the High Court from completing its selection process of this country’s next Police Commissioner.
On Friday, Justice Nadia Kangaloo, during a virtual hearing, granted an interim injunction to Snr Supt Anand Ramesar, former head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association.
That injunction will remain in effect until at least October 24, when Ramesar’s substantive claim against the commission comes up for hearing before Justice Joan Charles.
Ramesar had filed legal action against the PSC over its handling of the recruitment process and its decision not to select him to join other candidates in the interview stage of the process.
When Ramesar’s judicial review claim comes up before Justice Charles, the judge will make a determination as to whether the interim injunction ought to be extended or lifted.
On August 17, the three-year appointment of Gary Griffith as Police Commissioner came to an end. While he was given an acting appointment pending the completion of the PSC’s selection process, Griffith soon after proceeded on vacation leave.
Currently, Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is acting in the capacity as Police Commissioner.
Ramesar was represented by attorneys Richard Clarke-Wills, Kiel Taklalsingh and Chelsea John, while senior counsel Russell Martineau appeared on behalf of the PSC.