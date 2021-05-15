People are stressed out and angry as the Covid-19 virus continues to plague Trinidad and Tobago.
The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists (TTAP) is offering help to those who need help and cannot afford therapy.
If you or anyone you know are experiencing persistent and overwhelming emotions like sadness, anxiety or depression amidst the Covid-19 pandemic you can call the TTAP member in your area.
Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh told the Express via phone that this was created to assist many who may not be able to afford the $500 to $800 fee for a session.
He said people are feeling anxiety, fear, adjustment disorders and the numbers are increasing.
Deyalsingh said many are also turning to alcohol.
"What we have gotten is more substance abuse, men sitting home just jobless, nothing to do so they cope by drinking alcohol. So we are getting complaints of people suffering from lislessness and no drive to do anything," he said.
"We advise them to maintain a structured routine in their homes, wake up at a particular time, exercise, eat healthy, get in an enjoyable activity such as gardening and planting," he added.
Deyalsingh said some are also suffering from cognitive decline.
"There is something called Covid fog we are experiencing where persons are not going outside and somehow they are getting memory lapses. So it's like a cognitive decline. Somebody may go into the kitchen and don't know why they went there. Little lapses," he said.
He said even after this pandemic passes there will still be a "sting in the tail" with psychological effects.
"Job loss is affecting many, they don't know where they are getting money from, there is fear. There is a greater fear now where people are actually seeing the deaths and the faces of their neighbours and friends that are causing fear, panic and despair. There is what you call a social despair, they are helpless and can't do anything," he added.
"Usually if you have a threat in front of you, you can respond, you can fight it or run from it but Covid is invisible, people are frozen and immobilised because they cannot run from an invisible enemy," he said.
Deyalsingh said many are also angry and take to social media to vent.
"What we are getting now is a lot of anger towards the Government and a lot of venting so the Government officials have to realise that goes with the territory. This is what you call catharsis, people have to vent, they criticise a leader and make jokes about another one, this is a normal thing," he said.
He said there is also blame being cast against South American people and
intolerance where people are floating the rules and citizens also react to that.
Deyalsingh said there is need to get people to become more aware of their mental reactions and family members need to take note so help can be sourced.
He said the adult males often do not seek help and this leads to increase in domestic violence.
Deyalsingh said work places should extend their Employee Assistance programme via online portals.
He added counselling does not have to be professional, you can reach out to a friend.
Deya added that a children are exhibiting stress and depression.
He said there is a child support unit in the Health Ministry also have services where children can access help.
He noted the Health Ministry's
mental health clinics are also available for people to call in and get support.
Deyalsingh said persons can go on
www.findcarett.com to seek assistance.
He said further there is an international support group called 7 Cups.
TTAP lines:
East: Raymond 732-2702, Laura 474-2737, Margaret 342-1578, Greasy 769-8094
West: Wendy 787- 0975, Sally 730-7639, Michelle 469-9983, Patricia 386-2815
South: J'elle 727-6723, Leslie Ann 754-0170, Arlene 722-0188
Tobago: Stacy 718-4387, Dionne 495-1750
Spanish callers: Greisy 769-8094
Services for students and parents
Education Ministry student support services division Guidance and counselling:
All Education districts: 331-4933
South Eastern primary schools- 391-4750