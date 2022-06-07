PATIENTS were evacuated at the Point Fortin Hospital on Monday night after a fire alarm was triggered.
A statement from the South-West Regional Health Authority read, “The SWRHA confirms that earlier this evening, a fire alarm was triggered at a localized section of the Point Fortin Hospital.
As is customary, the precautionary alert, safety and investigation measures were immediately activated by the SWRHA staff, along with supporting emergency agencies, including the TTFS.
The SWRHA in collaboration with the national partner agencies have confirmed that no fire or any related event of concern has taken place at the Hospital.
The Authority assures that operations continue uninterrupted and patient care has not been compromised.”
The Express was told that the evacuation occurred at around 7 p.m.
Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas told the Express in a what’s app message at 10.04 p.m. that the fire alarm had tripped.
“Everything is back to normal now”, Thomas said.