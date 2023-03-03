handcuffs

A checker at the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC), facing two charges of larceny from the Corporation, has been placed on $50,000 bail.

Joseph Rajkumar, 43, of Esperanza, California, was charged with larceny by a clerk or servant in the sums of $16,374 and $4,563.

He was granted bail by justice of the peace Babootee and is to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on April 19.

It is alleged that an employee of the PTRC stole quantities of concrete blocks, BRC wire and steel altogether valued at $20,937 from the Regional Corporation.

A report was made to the police and the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) conducted extensive enquiries into the matter between May 2022 and February 2023.

The investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Andy Teewarie and Supt Wayne Abbott, led by acting ASP Bryon Daniel and included Insp Mc Millan-Mohammed, Insp Dick, Sgt Codrington, corporals Emrith and Ramkumar and constables Edwards, Pitt and Loney-Phillip.

As a result, a male suspect was arrested in connection with the matter following the execution of a search warrant at his home on March 1.

Rajkumar was charged by acting corporal Ramkumar of the ACIB.

