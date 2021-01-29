IMAGES of a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus with a sign on the rear, “CAUTION AIR BAKES”, began appearing on social media yesterday.
While most of those commenting found it funny, PTSC tracked down four buses with the misspelt sign and changed them.
PTSC chairman Edwin Gooding confirmed the signage shown on social media was real.
The buses are the Higer model imported from China which arrived in Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020, following which decals were added, including the caution signs, by the PTSC’s in-house graphic design team.
Gooding explained that “back in the day” caution signs were actually painted on the buses by artists using a paint brush, while at present a design is conceptualised on a computer screen, printed on graphic paper and then transferred on to the bus.
He said they were first alerted about the wrong signage on Wednesday, following which an audit of all of the company’s new buses was done and four with “CAUTION AIR BAKES...Keep 17 metres away” were changed to “CAUTION AIR BRAKES...Keep 17 metres away”.
Comments on social media included one asking if PTSC was diversifying into the bake and shark business, while another said: “Granny: Coconut Bake, Auntie: Fry Bake, PTSC: Air Bakes.”