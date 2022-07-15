Members of the public who have any information pertaining to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd tragedy, where four divers lost their lives, are being asked to provide information to the commission of enquiry.
Queen’s counsel Jerome Lynch supported by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj were appointed to the commission to investigate the circumstances which led to the tragic incident on February 25 at facilities owned by Paria, which led to the death of four LMCS employees.
The Office of the Prime Minister, in a an advertisement on Page 13 of today’s Express, invited the public to submit written statements and any supporting documents relevant to the commission’s terms of reference, which are extensive and include identifying the precise facts and circumstances which led up to and resulted in the loss of life and whether this was reasonable and justifiable in the particular circumstances.
The commission will also examine the scope of works issued by Paria for the underwater maintenance exercise on a 30-inch pipeline which LMCS’ divers were carrying out within a hyperbaric chamber.
The commission will further examine the role played by Paria and LMCS through their respective units, individually and collectively, in dealing with these incidents; and also and examine all other material circumstances leading up to and surrounding the incidents which took place on February 25 that led to the tragic deaths of the four divers and continuing up to the recovery of their bodies.
The commission will examine the information submitted and will make a decision as to whether the person submitting the information will be required to give evidence before it.
The advertisement stated that the commission is prepared to sit some evenings to ensure the participation of the families of the divers and members of the public. Closing date for submission is August 12, by 4 p.m.
The advertisement stated that written statements with copies of any relevant documents, together with the name, address and contact information of the person or organisation submitting the information, should be sent to Ms Sarah Sinanan, Secretary to the Commission, Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), Todd Street, San Fernando; 709-5477. E-mail: commissionsecretariat@coe2022.com.
Interested persons and/or organisations in possession of original documents ought to retain and preserve such original documents and submit copies to the secretary of the commission.