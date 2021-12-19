The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce—the country’s biggest business group—has commended the Government for taking a “firm stance” on the issue of vaccination in the workplace.
“The country is in a very difficult situation, with approximately one person passing an hour; to personalise this, it means that ever hour one of our families loses a loved one.
“The majority of hospitalisations (around 90 per cent) and deaths are occurring in the unvaccinated population,” the Chamber said in a statement yesterday.
“The current level of deaths from Covid is extremely troubling, and we know there are very few solutions to reduce the hospitalisation and death rates.
“These facts, along with the low vaccination rates of the public sector, have left the Government with no choice but to create the environment to have the public sector vaccinated and, therefore, as a responsible employer and as a responsible Government, they must take decisions deemed to protect their employees and the population.”
The Chamber said the Government has made a “bold decision, with a single-minded purpose to do what is right for Trinidad and Tobago, our citizens and economy”.
The point of these interventions is not to restrict personal freedoms. It is to preserve them and prevent lockdowns or heavier restrictions, the Chamber said.
“The Government has taken visible leadership on this next phase of dealing with Covid in the workplace, cognisant that we are in the throes of a worldwide pandemic.
“As the single largest employer in the country, they have set the framework for other employers to follow. This approach must be a joint effort, and we are committed to assisting in whatever way we can.
“We see this as a key imperative to address the level of vaccination,” the Chamber said.
The business group said it was “comforted” by the Government opening the beaches, which will help balance mental stress.
“This adds to the realisation that further lockdowns will not be the course of action pursued. The T&T Chamber firmly advocates on behalf of the over 650,000 citizens of the country who have been compliant.
“We are pleased that the actions taken are directed at the unvaccinated to encourage vaccination and to protect those who legitimately cannot be vaccinated,” the Chamber said.
“We can overcome this challenge, but we need every citizen, every business and every politician working together with a single-minded focus on protecting our people and our economy.”
Amcham: Include private
sector in legislation
The American Chamber of Commerce in Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM T&T) said yesterday it welcomed the announcement by the Prime Minister to expand the “safe zone” legislation to cover all Government employees.
This is in keeping with the request made in a statement by AMCHAM T&T, the Energy Chamber and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber on December 13, AMCHAM T&T recalled.
“We understand that this is a sensitive issue, and that this decision was not taken lightly. We hope that these measures, combined with responsible individual behaviour, will result in fewer deaths and lower infection rates as a result of Covid-19,” the Chamber said in a statement.
“We also look forward to the inclusion of the private sector in the legislation that will be brought to the Parliament, so that businesses will also have the legal clarity to designate their facilities as safe zones,” it added.