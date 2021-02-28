PUBLIC SERVICES Association (PSA) president Watson Duke yesterday called on all Public Service employees to stay home from work on Tuesday, in solidarity with their comrades at water utility WASA who are fearful about their jobs.
He spoke during a news conference at the PSA’s headquarters, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales earlier this week said a Cabinet subcommittee report described the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) management structure as “top-heavy”.
WASA currently has 426 managers and 4,803 employees.
The report said WASA’s management had “ceded control of the authority to the unions, to the point where the union had now effectively subsumed many of management’s responsibilities”.
But Duke responded that the Government was “weakening strong men with families and licking up working people, leading to hundreds of thousands being very fearful”.
He said it was Government who was “top-heavy” with the number of ministers.
“Tuesday is a day off for the workers of WASA,” he said, adding that during a meeting with several unions yesterday, they said they were committed to spreading the word among their membership that Tuesday was a day off.
“No more, no more! And time has come for us to press the reset button in Trinidad and Tobago, and we must tell the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley), who operates like a king and czar, that enough is enough,” he said.