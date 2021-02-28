Watson Duke

Incumbent President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke

 —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

PUBLIC SERVICES Association (PSA) presi­dent Watson Duke yesterday called on all Public Service employees to stay home from work on Tuesday, in solidarity with their comrades at water utility WASA who are fearful about their jobs.

He spoke during a news conference at the PSA’s headquarters, Aber­crom­by Street, Port of Spain.

Public Utilities Minis­ter Marvin Gonzales earlier this week said a Cabinet subcommittee report described the Water and Sewerage Au­thority’s (WASA) ma­nagement structure as “top-heavy”.

WASA currently has 426 managers and 4,803 employees.

The report said WASA’s management had “ceded control of the authority to the unions, to the point where the union had now effectively subsumed many of management’s responsibilities”.

But Duke responded that the Government was “weakening strong men with families and licking up working people, leading to hundreds of thousands being very fearful”.

He said it was Government who was “top-heavy” with the number of ministers.

“Tuesday is a day off for the workers of WASA,” he said, adding that during a meeting with several unions yes­terday, they said they were committed to spreading the word among their membership that Tuesday was a day off.

“No more, no more! And time has come for us to press the reset button in Trinidad and Tobago, and we must tell the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley), who operates like a king and czar, that enough is enough,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
WASA phased out by 2023

WASA phased out by 2023

The Cabinet sub-committee on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has concluded that the public utility is too expensive to maintain, too dysfunctional to fix, and should be phased out by September 2023.

In WASA’s place, the sub-committee is recommending a water management company, which will be registered under the Companies Act, publicly owned and vested with the unencumbered operating assets of WASA.

+2
Balcon’s trail of assaults

Balcon’s trail of assaults

On February 4 when Andrea Bharatt’s body was found, Beyond the Tape host Supt Roger Alexander that evening said he was aware of a rape victim who went to the police in January but they did not adequately address her situation.

Are criminals born or made?

Are criminals born or made?

Along with most of the country, Prout has been closely following the issue of crime that has been plaguing this country for years, in particular, violent and sexually violent crimes.

+2
‘Forex shortage may lead to rise in food prices’

‘Forex shortage may lead to rise in food prices’

The foreign exchange shortage that is hurting the economy right now can lead to an increase in food prices, and intervention is needed to prevent this from happening.

This according to university economist Dr Roger Hosein, who made the comments yesterday as he noted concerns raised by the Supermarket Association on the ongoing forex crisis.