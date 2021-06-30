PUBLIC transportation has been increased to a 75 percent capacity.
Changes were made to the Public Health Regulations on Tuesday evening, increasing the capacity from 50 percent.
The adjustment came on the day 70 percent of taxi drivers heeded the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network (TTTDN) call for them to engage in rest and reflection over the half capacity and other issues. President of the TTTDN Adrian Acosta had petitioned the government to allow taxis to carry a passenger to a window.
The new public health regulations states that a person who provides public transport in a motor vehicle, shall not carry more than 75 percent of the number of passengers for which the motor vehicle is licensed to carry. This will, for example, allow for a third person to be transported in a taxi registered for four passengers.
The regulation will be in effect until July 18 2021.