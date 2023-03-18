The police service reminded citizens of penalties under the Motor Vehicle Road and Traffic Act and the Children’s Act, after a child was seen in a video driving a car.
Parents and the public were warned to desist from allowing minors, not yet of legal driving age, to operate a vehicle.
The video which circulated on social media, showed a minor driving a vehicle while an adult, outside of the car, instructed the child.
A post on social media said that police are taking this action seriously and are reminding the public that Section 42.1 of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 48:50 states that no one should employ a person to drive a motor vehicle unless that person has a valid driving permit for the class of vehicle being driven.
It was stated that, persons found disregarding this law are liable to a $750 fine or six months imprisonment.
It was also outlined that, under Section 4.1, Chapter 46:01 of the Children’s Act, a person who has responsibility for a child and wilfully exposes the child in a manner likely to cause that child suffering or injury to their health can be fined $5,000 or be imprisoned for six years on summary conviction, or fined $50,000 or imprisoned for ten years on conviction on indictment.
Investigations related to the video are continuing.