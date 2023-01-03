The report of the commission of the enquiry into the Paria diving tragedy must be published and laid in Parliament, says the commission’s attorney, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC.
He said the report would not only unearth the truth of what occurred but recommendations to ensure that such horror would not happen again.
In an interview with the Express in December, Maharaj said the commission would create history in producing a report in record time as he noted that chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, said he hopes to have a draft report ready by Easter this year.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31, Rishi Nagassar, 48, and Christopher Boodram, 36, were undertaking maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when they were sucked into the pipeline and four of them died. Boodram was the lone survivor.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appointed a commission of enquiry headed by former Jamaican judge Jerome Lynch, KC, subsea specialist Wilson and Maharaj as members of the enquiry to probe what happened.
Noting the public’s keen interest into the incident, Maharaj said it would be “very difficult” for the Government to not share this report with the public.
“The public would want to know what recommendations are made, what evidence has been assessed by the commissioners so I think the Government can be commended for having such a commission of enquiry and if the report which is done is not published, I think the population would be very disappointed,” said Maharaj.
He continued: “I think the report of this commission of enquiry should be published, it should be laid in the Parliament, that is the purpose of this enquiry, for the public to know what happened and for the public to know what recommendations are made and for the public to assess whether incidents like this can happen again and what sort of protection persons would have in the future if they are engaged in the diving industry.”
Regulating the
diving industry
Maharaj said he continues to fulfil his duty to country and to the commission and assured that the truth will come to light.
“At this stage I have a very open mind, as counsel to the commission I have to be impartial, I have a duty to the public and the paramount duty is in the public interest and to the commissioners in assisting them in getting all the relevant evidence and giving them wherever advice they require. In my view, I think this report would be a very enlightening report because the evidence we intend to adduce would be able to demonstrate to the public the truth of what happened,” he said.
In response to questions, Maharaj said the Government made it clear that the commission has a mandate to investigate and also recommend.
“The diving industry is not regulated in Trinidad and Tobago and it is not regulated in many of the Caribbean countries, so one issue which has arisen in this is really whether the diving industry should be regulated and the question which would arise—after all the evidence is read is would the commissioners decide to make recommendations in relation to the diving industry and I think, based on the terms of reference, the commission would have to consider that,” he said.
Maharaj said the evidential hearings which started on November 21, 2022 have been “progressing well” and with speed.
He said the commissioners, the legal team and all the lawyers appearing have recognised that this is an important public issue to be dealt with expeditiously.
The CoE hearings resume tomorrow (January 4) and Maharaj said there are more key witnesses to testify.
“I am very satisfied in the way it is proceeding and I think that in January there are very important witnesses to give evidence, witnesses from Paria and expert evidence and I think the public would be enlightened more about the issues involved because the public has become very interested in what is happening,” he said.
A worthy chairman
Asked about challenges the commission would have faced, Maharaj said there were hurdles but the commission was able to work through them and save time.
He noted that the commission’s legal team would interview witnesses in the presence of their lawyers and take their statements.
He said a summary statement was read before they testified in the witness box and this process saved at least a month of hearings.
Admitting there were challenges, with witnesses not consenting to be interviewed before they testified, Maharaj said:
“Some of the parties, including Paria, you would notice what is happening, their witnesses did not consent to be interviewed beforehand in the presence of their lawyers so we have had some challenges but we have been able to overcome all of that and I think, all in all, this is a historical commission of enquiry in that is going to finished in a very short space of time.”
Praising the work ethic and professionalism of chairman Lynch, Maharaj said it is a great asset working with a chairman who is an experienced lawyer and who would know the rules of evidence, how to assess it and what issues are relevant as well as assist in the questioning of witnesses.
“He (Lynch) has been doing a very good job, he has made his position clear that he asks questions, that is his job in order to better understand this case,” he said.