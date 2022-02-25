After 39 years in the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan retires on March 5.
He proceeded on pre-retirement leave yesterday.
Speaking with the Express via phone, Pulchan said he spent his first day of leave relaxing, which was a break form his usual 16-hour work-day schedule.
“The last time I was a civilian I was 21 years old. I have given 39 years’ service to my country, so I am now trying to get back into the normal scheme of things,” he said.
While he has no plans yet for his retirement, Pulchan said now that he has more time for himself he will be getting some reading done.
“I haven’t yet settled on what I would like to do, but obviously I would love to continue contributing to the development of T&T in any way I can,” he said.
Pulchan was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons in July 2021, after acting in the position since 2020.
As to his replacement, the Ministry of National Security in a statement yesterday said that it made a recommendation to the Public Service Commission in respect of a person to act as Commissioner of Prisons.
“The Ministry awaits the outcome of that process,” it noted.
On Wednesday, the Prison Service retracted a statement it issued earlier that day that Deopersad Ramoutar would act as Commissioner of Prisons following Pulchan’s departure.
It said Ramoutar was not appointed to the position, but was the highest ranked officer in the service at this time.
Ramoutar’s service spans over 33 years.
Positive and negatives
Pulchan counted the Service Excellence Award bestowed on the Prison Service by President Paula-Mae Weekes in December as one of the major positive highlights of his tenure.
“The Prison Service handled Covid-19 exceptionally well. We were the first organisation to have had a Covid policy in March of 2020.
We had to battle Covid in prison. It was something that challenged me. I’m not from a medical field but I had to learn fast and get things moving. It wasn’t as bad as we thought it would have been, considering our vulnerable position,” he said.
He said out of a prison population of 3,400, roughly 80 inmates had contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
He said there are currently ten positive cases of the virus within the system.
Pulchan also acknowledging the tragedies the Service endured over the last few months including the murder of two officers in November-Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones.
He reminded officers yesterday of the dangerous nature of their jobs and urged them to continue to maintain discipline and security.
“What happens is that because of the slow pace the judiciary moves in this country, some prisoners stay within the facilities for ten to 15 years with a level of uncertainty. And this uncertainty is sometimes meted out to the authoritative force, which is the prison officer who they see everyday. So it’s a very high-conflict environment,” he said.
“But as a prison officer you are required to move away from the situation and see why people behave the way they do. You have to maintain discipline and security. We’re dealing with a clientele that more or less offends against the law, so the buck stops with the prison officers. You have to do what you have to do to get the job done,” Pulchan said.