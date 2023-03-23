A HINDU pundit is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a devotee.
The woman said she went to the holy man for special prayers, but he pounced on her when she attempted to pay with cash.
“Dis is what de man doh wanna give yuh, some good loving,” the woman said she was told by the suspect.
It allegedly happened on Tuesday evening.
The woman arrived at the Barataria Police Station around 7 p.m. to report that she went to the pundit to have the prayer service done.
When it was completed, the woman said she attempted to pay the pundit with cash. Instead, he allegedly grabbed her around the waist and pulled her towards him while touching her breasts.
The 42-year-old woman who lives in Penal said she pulled away, but he pulled her back and began touching her private parts.
The woman said she threw the cash on a table and fled to her car, making her way to the police station.