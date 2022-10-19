A maxi taxi driver was hospitalised with broken bones and suspected internal bleeding after he was beaten by numerous pupils of two schools in Carapichaima on Monday.
Several phone-camera videos and pictures of the beating were captured by pupils of the schools and posted on social media.
President of the Route Three Maxi Taxi Association (RTMTA) Vickash Kissoondath said the driver, who has been operating a maxi taxi for five years, was attempting to scare the teenagers and would not have initiated any physical fight.
Kissoondath withheld the name of the driver, who is in his early 30’s, as there is fear among his family for his safety.
He said he was told the pupils who were involved in the altercation attend the Carapichama East and West Secondary Schools.
The incident occurred outside the compound of another school at around 2.45 p.m. where the driver had parked his 12-seater vehicle and emerged from the vehicle with a power handle (wheel spanner) confronted pupils who were engaging in an altercation among themselves, said Kissoondath.
“Maxi taxi operators will never harm any of our passengers, because that will be interfering with our bread and butter. We must have a clean character to obtain a taxi badge. Apparently there was an altercation in the maxi with some students from the both schools. The students from the west school tried to block the maxi from exiting the compound and tried to drag a student out of the maxi. The driver came out of the maxi with a power handle, which is a spanner in his hand, to try to scare them off a bit. He did not even swing it at him. They trampled him onto the ground and what we see in those videos”, said Kissoondath.
The RTMTA president said the fracas ended when the pupils heard the sirens of police cars responding to the scene.
The pupils ran off and no one was arrested.
The maxi-taxi driver was taken to the Couva District Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Kissoondath said that he visited with the victim’s family at the SFGH on Tuesday and he was told the man suffered a broken nose bridge, fractured ribs, possibly a fractured jaw, and there is suspicion of internal bleeding.
The RTMTA president said that he and other officials went to the Carapichaima East and West schools seeking a meeting with the administrators about the incident, but they were not given an audience at either location.
“The principals and staff were not accommodating or receptive at all. They were very sensitive about the situation. They said we needed an appointment to visit with them”, he said.
Kissoondath called on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to issue more patrols and have more of a presence on the streets at the end of the school days.
“Police presence deter student incidents like these and other violent incidents from occurring. These students are looking to do anything for likes and shares on social media. This is the problem. We recently had an issue when they were stopping maxis, putting their foot on the step, wiping their shoes, and then closing the door. This is our job and there are children making a mockery of it. We appeal to parents and even communities to intervene and teach these children good values and raise the children. Our operators are very upset and did not even want to transport school children today. But we understand the strain that would put on parents”, he said.