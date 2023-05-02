Pupils show off class projects to President
Verdel Bishop
In her inaugural speech on March 20, President Christine Kangaloo said she hoped to see the Office of the President made more accessible by hosting cultural, educational and artistic ventures, particularly among youth.
She also expressed a desire to demystify the role of the President, starting at the level of primary school children.
Her wish came true yesterday when Standard Four pupils of San Fernando Girls’ Government Primary School visited President’s House to present her with their class projects.
The class projects, which focused on research on the roles and responsibilities of the President, were warmly received by President Kangaloo, who is still recovering from an injury to her toe which she sustained while exercising a few weeks ago.
In her inaugural speech, President Kangaloo had stated she was aware that the school was working on a project to heighten awareness about the role of the President. “I am aware of at least one primary school in South Trinidad—the San Fernando Girls’ Government Primary School- that has embarked on a project to heighten awareness about the role of the President. So long as that school’s principal permits, I should be very happy to meet with the students in Standard Four to discuss with them how they and their teachers might be able to help lead and spread projects like theirs across the country.
“I believe that heightening awareness at the primary school level about the role of the President will help promote a better understanding of the role of the President.”
Yesterday, the pupils, along with their teacher, Miss Singh, were all smiles as they met with the President to present their work. They also had an opportunity to talk about their presentations and discuss the roles and responsibilities of the President.
Some pupils showed off their artistic skills by creating their own board games, which also served to showcase the responsibilities of the President. A highlight of the meeting for the pupils was teaching the President the rules of the board games.
President Kangaloo’s husband, attorney Kerwyn Garcia, lauded the pupils for their efforts in documenting the life of the President. “The effort that was put into this project was truly amazing. This is as good a presentation as any adult in this institution could put together. You have made yourself extremely proud and you have made us extremely proud,” he said, adding that as soon as the President’s foot gets a little better, she would chat with them a little more.
