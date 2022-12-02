Kicking off the month of giving, the Ministry of Education yesterday held a prize-giving ceremony to award the winning eight pupils and their respective teachers in the “My Superhero Teacher Competition”.
For a second year running, the competition created by the ministry gave pupils nationwide the opportunity to share on video, whether through spoken word or poetry, how their teachers are their real-life heroes. Outshining dozens of applicants, the top eight pupils of both primary and secondary schools were awarded yesterday in recognition of the United Nations World Teachers’ day.
Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony at Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith said: “I know it is the season for giving and we would have given a few things this morning. It is for your outstanding creativity, through your videos and the loving teacher-student connections that has brought us here in celebration of the “My teacher is a superhero” Facebook competition.”
Smith encouraged the pupils to be proud of themselves and their teachers.
In the primary school category for pupils five to 12 years old, Hawwa Hoosaney of TML Primary School in St Joseph won first prize for her piece dedicated to her teacher Yasmin Ali, who she especially thanked for helping her as an epileptic pupil.
Placing second was Siparia Road Presbyterian Primary School pupil, eight-year-old Cheshawn Crowe, and his teacher Ernest Ramnarine and third place went to Aliyana Blackman and her teacher Karen Bharath of Asja Barrakpore Primary School.
In the secondary school category, pupils of the Cowen Hamilton Secondary took both first and second place as Xaria Amoroso placed first with her piece dedicated to her teacher Richard Rennie and Azariah Stewart placed second with her piece dedicated to her teacher Serene Aileen Joseph.
Additionally, there was a category for pupils with special needs and yesterday’s winner was 18-year-old Elizabeth Smith of the Lady Hochoy School in Gasparillo.
Smith and all the fellow winners were all smiles as they received several prizes, including certificates, tablets, UTC packages and hampers.
Speaking to the Express after the ceremony, Crowe said: “I decided to enter this competition because my teacher is really a superhero. My teacher is a wonderful teacher. And I feel so excited, so elated.”
Parents and teachers of the winners, as well as sponsors from Unit Trust Corporation, Langston Roach, Xtra Foods and NIHERST were also in attendance.
However, absent yesterday were both Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian.