Alleyne Road, Brasso Venado.

Alleyne Road, Brasso Venado, where the bones were found.

Skeletal remains were found in a forested area off Tabaquite on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered by a farmer who was going to his agriculture land at around 10am.

Police said the farmer was on his way to reap his provisions when he observed human bones in a pathway through the forest off Alleyne Road, Brasso Venado.

A human skull was found nearby. Also found were strips of purple cloth.

Crime Scene Investigators visited the scene and the bones were bagged and removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

Residents in the area said there was no one reported missing in the area in recent years.

Following the discovery of the decomposed body of kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt last week Thursday, police discovered two sets of human remains in the Heights of Aripo.

