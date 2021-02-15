Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) councillor for Debe South, Purushottam Singh, passed away yesterday.
Singh passed away at his Gopie Trace, Penal, home after ailing for some time. He was 48.
He was surrounded by his family.
Chairman Dr Allen Sammy said Singh, fondly called Puru, was a “jack of all trades”.
He was kind, caring, jovial and compassionate, Sammy said. He was an advocate for better living circumstances for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Last Wednesday, Singh participated in a candlelight vigil for Andrea Bharatt.
Sammy said, “He will be dearly missed by Members of Council and the Administration at the Penal Debe Regional Corporation. A big guy with a big heart, his cheerfulness and wisdom will live on in our hearts.”
Singh entered the politician 2016 where he served as an United National Congress (UNC) alderman at the PDRC before successfully contesting the new Debe South District in 2019.
Sammy said, “He lived a full life of service and will be remembered throughout Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean by extension for his impeccable contribution towards the promotion of Indian Culture and Sanatan Dharma.”
Singh worked at the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC), Chutney Soca Monarch and was famously known as the person in the Pick-a-Pan competition in Mastana Bahar.
Singh was employed as the Technical Supervisor attached to the Property Services Department at the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
Sammy said, “We have lost a humble and dedicated brethren at the PDRC, a soldier of our great party, the UNC. During his tenure at the PDRC he has constantly advocated for quality assurance and best practice and he represented his burgesses with vigour and compassion,” he said.
Sammy said Singh had piloted a comprehensive plan to effectively manage the district’s recreational facilities.
Sammy said Debe South is one those districts that is almost always severely impacted by flooding and Singh took on the challenge to campaign with the authorities and private citizens to actively conduct watercourse maintenance during his term.
“He shared a very healthy and productive working relationship with all members of Council and was a true team player. We extend deepest sympathy to his immediate family members, friends and burgesses,”Sammy said.