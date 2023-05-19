Government Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy has condemned the incident earlier this week where a baby was injured in Carenage during a shooting incident that left one man dead.
On May 14, a one-year-old baby girl was grazed by a bullet in an incident that claimed the life of 24-year-old Romario Jawahir.
The two were shot at Pt Cumana, Carenage, during a birthday lime at Rodney Street.
Jawahir died on the scene.
The child was treated for injuries to the left side of her face and has since been discharged.
Crime scene investigators recovered 31 spent shells, consisting of 5.56mm and 9mm rounds at the scene of the shooting.
PC Francis is continuing enquiries.
In a statement on Tuesday, Webster-Roy, who is the minister with responsibility for gender and child affairs, said she was “deeply saddened” by the incident and other similar reports where a child was harmed or witnessed acts of lawlessness.
“The public is reminded that every child has the inalienable right to be protected from any and all forms of violence, regardless of whether the violence is directed towards the child, or whether the child is made to witness or is simply collateral damage due to acts of violence. Children thrive and have the best outcome in later life when they are loved, nurtured and protected in their formative years.
“Children have the best childhood when they are in an environment where they feel safe and when they are not living in a constant state of fear. The prevention of violence in childhood provides the foundation for the positive development of our families and communities and leads to a stable and just society,” Webster-Roy stated.
“I have faith in the people of my country to make Trinidad and Tobago a better place for all. No form of violence is justifiable, and violence is certainly preventable. I am making a plea for all those who are considering the use of violence, to turn a new leaf and let us, together, transform Trinidad and Tobago into a safe place for all our children. Put down the gun, set aside hate and malice, and let us reclaim our land for the sake of our children,” she added.
Therapy recommended
Clinical and counselling psychologist Nidhi Kirpalani also encouraged parents and guardians to reach out to therapists for children who have experienced or have been victims of violence.
She noted that the most common comment she got from guardians of children who have witnessed traumatic events was that they won’t remember the incidents when they get older.
“The assumption here is that a child’s brain doesn’t store traumatic memories. However, just like memories of how to walk by putting one foot before another, the body stores memories without us actively having to plan these movements. The body learns to do these things unconsciously. Similarly, childhood memories can be stored in the body, and unconsciously.
“Events that occur before we have significant verbal language, or the ability to talk and express our thoughts and feelings significantly, are also stored in a non-verbal manner. That is, the memory is stored in movement, in muscle memory, smells, feelings in our body and images. Trauma memories are stored in the part of the brain called the limbic system, also known as the emotional brain. Traumatic memories can be triggered at any time and are not necessarily controllable,” Kirpalani told the Express.
“For instance, you might be a man who suffered a traumatic incident as a child, and in your 20s you may watch a movie that triggers emotions or responses for reasons you can’t understand. The family may have never spoken about the abuse, and assumed this would help the child get over it rather than working through these issues.
“Or you could be a woman with intimacy issues with her husband although they have great communication, realises that she experienced childhood abuse and her body stored the emotions of fear and pain in her body which is triggered by any intimacy.
“There are several responses to traumatic events that we experience as children, that if left untreated, can reappear at later stages in your life.”
—Individuals and families who may be impacted are reminded that they can report and seek support from the relevant authorities, including the National Family Services Division at 623-2608 (ext 6701-6711); the TT Police Service at 999; the Children’s Authority Hotline at 996 or 800-2014; or Childline at 131 or 800-4321.
For support regarding matters of domestic violence, people can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-SAVE (7283), or the TTPS at 999.