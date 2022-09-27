Put it in writing and I will take it!
Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste sent this message to Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday, saying that the union was interested in the wage settlement figures Imbert quoted for mainstream public service officers in his budget presentation yesterday.
“My interest is not the four per cent. I heard him mention some figures attributed to what it means for a settlement with the PSA,” Baptiste said.
Imbert said in his presentation yesterday that the Government’s current wage increase offer of four per cent to “mainstream” public service for the period 2014 to 2019 was the State’s best offer.
He said the additional annual recurrent cost of the offer was approximately $500 million.
He said if the offer is extended to the wider State sector, the additional cost would almost double to approximately $1 billion per year.
“The backpay that will accrue to June 2023 from our offer for just the mainstream public service is $2.4 billion. This will increase to $4.6 billion when the entire State sector is included,” Imbert said.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Baptiste said Imbert’s figures regarding mainstream public servants piqued his interest.
“I’m very much interested in those figures because based on my calculations, I have 15,000 bodies in the public service that I am trying to re-solve this matter for. And that’s what was presented as the total numbers at negotiations...,” he said.
“And if Mr Imbert is saying that he is willing to settle at an additional annual recurrent cost of $500 million and arrears as at June 2023 of $2.4 billion, let him put that in writing to me and I will take it,” he said.
Baptiste said, however: “I don’t want anyone to attribute it to four per cent. We will sit down with the Chief Personnel Officer and work it out such that at the end, my members will benefit from a $500 million additional recurrent expenditure and they have a backpay of $2.4 billion to collect.”
“He (Imbert) used the same figures at the Spotlight on the Economy event and I thought he was just throwing numbers, but if he is committed to those numbers, I am comfortable that we can find a settlement for my $15,000 members. I am not looking at one per cent, two per cent or four per cent. Let’s agree to that and we will work it out. Don’t attribute it to no four per cent. Let’s agree that you have budgeted for and therefore you have available the cost of the settlement. I will take it even for the two negotiating periods.”
Imbert acknowledged yesterday that the PSA had countered the Government’s offer of four per cent with a demand for 19 per cent. He said the union’s counter-offer was unsustainable and if accepted, would cost the State $15.8 billion in arrears up to June 2023 and $1.8 billion in additional annual recurrent costs.