Six days after Qadir Shah, 30, disappeared in the waters off Turtle Rock on the north coast of Trinidad, his body has been found.
His body was located three miles north of the Spring Bridge, Blanchisseuse, by local fisherfolk at 4.45 p.m. yesterday.
Officials from the T&T Coast Guard were aided by hikers, residents of the area, fishermen, air guard officers, and even persons using drones, all providing assistance.
Shah disappeared in the waters off Turtle Rock near Paria Bay, Blanchisseuse, on Saturday.
According to reports, approximately 15 people embarked on an expedition in the area. Tragedy soon struck because while at Turtle Rock, Shah got into difficulties and his body disappeared underwater.
A fisherman was able to rescue the others, but was unable to retrieve the victim’s body.
The Coast Guard was contacted for assistance.
Yamin Alibaksh, on behalf of the Shah family, thanked all who provided assistance over the last six days. Whenever a Muslim dies, the first utterance is “from Allah we come and to him we shall return. We the family are extremely happy that his body has been returned to us, where we can now conduct his final burial rites. We wish to thank everyone who participated and played a significant role in finding him over the last six challenging days. In particular, the local fisherfolk, the Blanchisseuse police and all the other volunteer groups and individuals who contributed to this success”, Alibaksh said in a release.