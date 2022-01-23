“A thriving, well-oiled, white-­collar criminal enterprise” in respect of the grant of firearm user’s licences (FULs) and other restricted licences was being conducted “under the nose” of then-commissioner of police Gary Griffith.

This is one of the conclusions of retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of FULs.