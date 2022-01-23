Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has thanked the organizers of “The Worldwide Rally of Freedom” for complying with public health regulations at Saturday’s march.
He also expressed gratitude to the police officers who were called off of leave to supervise the event.
The march took place at the Queen’s Park Savannah between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
In a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Jacob thanked the organizers for their co-operation with the TTPS during the event.
Approximately 90 people participated in the march, the release stated. It was led by activist Umar Abdullah of the First Wave Movement.
“The participants complied with the guidelines stated by CoP Ag Jacob in the document granting permission for the march. The crowd made three laps around the Queen’s Park Savannah in a peaceful and organized manner. Acting Commissioner Jacob also thanks the police officers who were called off of leave to supervise the event to ensure compliance with Public Health Regulations,” the release stated.
On January 16 police used tear gas on a group that had assembled for an anti-vaccination march at the same Queen’s Park Savannah. Twelve people were arrested including Abdullah who was later charged with leading a march without police permission.
Abdullah obtained permission from the police for Saturday’s event which was incident free.