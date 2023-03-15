port of spain
The worth of a school should not be judged by the number of scholarships it wins.
So said Queen’s Royal College (QRC) principal David Simon as he reacted to the 2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) scholarship results, which were released by the Ministry of Education earlier this month.
Three QRC pupils were awarded scholarships, making the school the only all-boys school in the West to make the scholarship list.
But Simon said the school is focused on preparing young men for life rather than for scholarships.
In a message to QRC alumni, Simon said the school is proud of the three pupils—Joshua Pegus, who was awarded an open scholarship in language studies, and Elijah Burkette and Mikael Thomas, who each won additional scholarships in general studies.
“(They) have shown what is possible with smart goals and hard work, and they will motivate other young men to aim for academic excellence,” he said.
“QRC will never be defined only by the number of scholarships we attain. Life is much more than this, and we are charged with the responsibility of preparing generations of young men for life. We must always help them to know their real worth.”
He added: “All of us must encourage our young men to not only compete in the academic field but to aim for the top, for they are all capable. We have the talent at QRC and we must all do what is necessary to ensure that our young men maximise their academic prowess.
“Our young men can be far too laid-back and need to be nudged, and sometimes even pushed, to excellence in the field of academics. We must be prepared to do this when we recognise it is needed. I feel assured that once we answer this call, we will continue to win scholarships, do so on a consistent basis and increase our numbers. However, what will never happen is that we will assess our worth, as an educational institution, based on the number of scholarships we win annually.”
Scholarship playground
not a level one
Simon said the scholarship playground is not a level one as the school cannot compete in all the ten categories that are awarded by the Ministry of Education, due to a limited curriculum.
“Out of the 100 scholarships on offer, we can only compete for 60,” he said.
“We are unable to offer subjects like environmental studies, computer science or information technology, among others...thus, when people make bold proclamations about scholarships and numbers, they need to be informed.”
He said all schools strive to add value to the country
“I do not see the other boys’ institutions as any less because they did not win scholarships this year. All schools continue to live by their philosophies and to strive to add value to our country. At times, we will all go through numerous challenges and we will have to critically analyse our situations, make changes and then follow through.”
Simon however chastised the media which he said focuses on numbers each year when scholarships are announced.
“If a proper index is ever done to measure success and rank in this area, many individuals will be shocked to see where our college will fall among other schools,” he said.
“At present, there is no system that ranks schools according to the number of scholarships they achieve.”
He had this message for the school’s young men.
“You determine your worth. Do so through your words, deeds, achievements, ethics and moral values. Establish your legacy and be positive agents of change in today’s turbulent world. You can win a scholarship and do these things. However, winning a scholarship does not guarantee you will do these things.”