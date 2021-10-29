People who are allergic or sensitive to dust are being advised to limit outdoor activities due to decreased air quality.
The Environmental Management Authority (EMA), in a news release yesterday, said the country is experiencing “moderate” air quality.
“The increase in particulate matter (PM) is attributed to Saharan dust,” the EMA noted.
“It is therefore advised that unusually sensitive persons reduce heavy or prolonged outdoor activity.”
The Trinidad and Tobago Weather Centre (TTWC) said the usual haze that is attributed to Saharan dust was made worse by volcanic gases (vog) from Cumbre Vieja Volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, which erupted on September 19.
According to the TTWC, “vog” is a form of air pollution that results when sulphur dioxide and other gases and particles emitted by an erupting volcano react with oxygen and moisture in the presence of sunlight.
It said a surge of dust and vog is moving across the Lesser Antilles, with its peak occurring on Wednesday. This surge is forecast to linger through the end of the week across the region.
The air quality is expected to return to “good” levels over the weekend. The EMA said it continues to monitor the air quality.
“The EMA, through its national ambient air quality monitoring network and air quality index programme, has been obtaining accurate, real-time assessment of ambient air quality in several locations nationally,” the Authority said.
There are currently four such monitoring stations across the country, located in Port of Spain, Point Lisas, San Fernando and Signal Hill, Tobago.
The Tobago and Point Lisas stations showed “good” air quality yesterday while the Port of Spain and San Fernando stations recorded “moderate” air quality.
According to the EMA, the moderate ranking should be of concern to persons who are unusually sensitive as there could be possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease, as well as older adults.