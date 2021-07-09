As the countdown continues for the reopening of the country’s borders, the Ministry of health (MOH) has published quarantine protocols for passengers entering Trinidad and Tobago.
The ministry has announced effective July 17, 2021, passengers will be categorized into one of four groups, unvaccinated passengers, ill passengers, fully vaccinated passengers and children. For category one, unvaccinated passengers who do not require immediate medical attention and have presented a negative PCR test done within 72 hours prior to arrival will immediately be taken into a designated state supervised quarantine facility for 14 days.
Each passenger will be required to undergo a medical assessment within 24 hours of their arrival which includes a medical history and a PCR test done on the seventh day.
Additionally, temperatures will be taken daily, monitored and symptom checks will also be done by a medical team.
Passengers who test negative for Covid-19 and complete their remaining quarantine period and are asymptomatic will be allowed to go home.
However, passengers who test positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine will immediately be transferred to a hospital in the parallel healthcare system for clinical assessment and their samples will be sent for gene-sequencing.
Returning passengers, classed as category two, who arrive in the country ill (needing medical attention for non-Covid related health concerns) will be quarantined at hospital.
The ministry said severe or critically ill passengers will be quarantined at hospitals which can accommodate their level of care.
If patients require less than 14 days to recover, they will be transferred to a facility to complete their 14-day period and undergo the same protocols are unvaccinated passengers.
However, if passengers require more than 14 days for stabilization, they will be tested for Covid-19 at the hospital and if the results return negative, they will be transferred to a hospital where non-Covid-19 protocols are observed.
Since some passengers may arrive in the country ill but stable and need outpatient medical attention such as clinic visits for cancer treatment and non-communicable diseases, they will be transferred to a quarantine facility the same as persons in category one and they will be transferred to and from hospital for treatment for their illness via ambulances when necessary.
But, if a passenger tests positive for the virus upon arrival or during their quarantine period, they will immediately be transferred to a hospital in the parallel healthcare system.
However, the third category of people, those considered fully vaccinated meaning two weeks has passed since they received their final dose of a vaccine will not be treated the same.
Fully vaccinated passengers will only be required to present a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival, proof of vaccination with a World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine and will be allowed to return home.
Also receiving a green light to go straight home after arrival will be anyone under the age of 18 years travelling with a vaccinated parent or guardian, classed as category four according to the ministry.
Unvaccinated children travelling with a vaccinated parent or guardian will be allowed home but they will also be required to present a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival and test for the virus again on day three and five after returning to the country.
If they test positive, it should be reported to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Roshan Parasram or a County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) and the child will be isolated immediately at the CMO or CMOH’s discretion.
For children returning to Trinidad accompanied by an unvaccinated parent or guardian, they will however have to undergo the same quarantine protocol as the unvaccinated adult.
Prior to being categorized, the MOH stated, ‘The vessel captain should report to the port health authorities on the status of all passengers prior to disembarkation. This includes the thorough review of all related documentation. The CMOH should provide direct oversight of this process to ensure compliance.’
‘Additionally, passengers will be subject to health screening by the port health division of the Ministry of health, including the observation of the passenger for any noticeable signs or symptoms, thermal scanning and review of the health declaration form for each passenger.’
This assessment will allow the port health officer to conduct a risk assessment in order to then classify each passenger into one of the three categories mentioned according to the ministry.
The ministry also said the objective of the protocols is to minimize the risk of entry of Covid-19 variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) to our shores.
The quarantine protocols stated, ‘Given the current epidemiological state of the Covid-19 with community spread, there is a need to mitigate and minimize the risk of spread of VOI’s and VOC’s from persons entering from other countries, which may potentially affect the existing residential population’.
The borders will reopen on July 17 2021, after being closed midnight of March 22 2020.