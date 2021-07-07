quarantine1
Ten police officers based at the Sangre Grande police station have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. 
 
As a result, 69 police officers have been quarantined. 
 
On Tuesday, those 69 officers received food hampers from Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande, Roger Munroe .
 
The hampers were received by Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, Senior Superintendent of Police Eastern Division, Joseph Chandool, Superintendent of Police, Ryan Khan, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Murchison Fitzworme.
quarantine2
 
The team visited the homes of police officers to distribute the hampers, which comprised of vegetables, ground provisions, chicken, eggs, and dry goods.
 
MP Munroe said that he was grateful to the men and women of the TTPS who go above and beyond their call of duty to serve the residents and visitors of the Eastern Division.
 
He said that he was happy to make himself available to assist the officers who are on quarantine leave due to the Covid-19 virus and who need extra help at this time.
 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Upheaval in Haiti after murder of President Moise

Upheaval in Haiti after murder of President Moise

A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home yesterday, inflicting more chaos on the Caribbean country that was already enduring gang violence, soaring inflation and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

‘Violence can never be a solution’

‘Violence can never be a solution’

“TRAGIC” and “atrocious” were among the sentiments coming from Haiti’s neighbours including Trinidad and Tobago, following news early yesterday that the troubled Caricom member’s president, Jovenel Moïse, had been assassinated.

Jail, $350,000 fine for lying

Jail, $350,000 fine for lying

People entering Trinidad and Tobago who lie about their vaccination status or Covid-19 results information face a maximum fine of $350,000 and one year in jail. 

+4
Roberts told: Apologise

Roberts told: Apologise

At his next appearance in the Senate, UNC Senator Anil Roberts will have to give an “unequivocal and unreserved apology” to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and to the Senate as a whole for what has been judged to be a contempt of the Upper House.

Recommended for you