Quarantined police officers receive hampers from Toco/Sangre Grande MP
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home yesterday, inflicting more chaos on the Caribbean country that was already enduring gang violence, soaring inflation and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.
“TRAGIC” and “atrocious” were among the sentiments coming from Haiti’s neighbours including Trinidad and Tobago, following news early yesterday that the troubled Caricom member’s president, Jovenel Moïse, had been assassinated.
People entering Trinidad and Tobago who lie about their vaccination status or Covid-19 results information face a maximum fine of $350,000 and one year in jail.
Trinidad and Tobago’s youngest Covid-19 victim, 15-year-old Kiana Patrice, will be laid to rest next week.
At his next appearance in the Senate, UNC Senator Anil Roberts will have to give an “unequivocal and unreserved apology” to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and to the Senate as a whole for what has been judged to be a contempt of the Upper House.
THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued a reminder to the public that it is an off…