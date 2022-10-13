Guaracara Tabaquite Road has become a mud-covered obstacle course for the hundreds who traverse its length each day.
Residents, who are calling for action from relevant authorities, say alleged quarrying activity at the 17km mark has seen the main road becoming impassable to vehicles, with heaps of dirt often settling at its centre.
And after two months of pleading for assistance, some say they have been left without a response.
“Every time the rain falls there is no road to pass on because the mud comes down. It’s horrible. To try to get to work is a big hassle and inconvenience.
Last week for most of the days, I had to call in and say I will be late because of it,” one resident, who asked not to be named, told the Express on Monday.
The increased movement, she said, began two months prior.
In September, residents had protested over the issue and the roadway had then been cleared. However, she said, with harsh weather, loose earth continues to come down into the roadway and now poses a threat to the safety of those who use it.
“Something has to be done. It is a quick fix when they clear the roads and in a couple days’ time it comes down again. Whoever gave the permission for that quarrying, someone should be held accountable for it. This is the road we use every single day to commute on. It is the main connector between San Fernando, Tabaquite and Rio Claro. I can’t quantify how many people use that road,” said the resident.
“At a certain hour when it’s getting dark, you need to rush to get home because once that road is blocked, it becomes impassable, you have to go through Piparo to get to Tabaquite. The entire Guaracara Tabaquite Road is terrible. At the end of the day, we need our councillors and MPs to stand up for us and do something because it is horrible,” she added.
In a news release dated October 8, Member of Parliament for Tabaquite Anita Haynes called on “government agencies” to deal with the issue.
“This is a matter of urgent public safety. The land is still moving and, with more instances of inclement weather, the road is becoming increasingly compromised. Vehicle passage has been reduced to a single lane and even that is becoming narrower day by day, with vehicles being forced to drive along the edge of the retaining wall,” she said.
The release stated the quarrying site was under police investigation, and Haynes had written to the Ministry of Planning and Development for assistance in obtaining legal access to the privately-owned land.
She said the issue has since been referred to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).
“It is critical that the State obtains legal permission in order to carry out these works. Ultimately, as the investigations continue, the responsibility of the landowner will be determined. Until such time, I am calling on the Ministry of Works and Transport to continue to assist us with clearing the roadway so that members of the public can traverse safely,” she said.
In response on Tuesday, the EMA indicated there was no approval granted through the body for quarrying activities at the location.
It said an application for a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) was made in 2014 for clearing and grading lands (for residential lots) at that location. However, based on the applicant’s information, a CEC was not required.
The Authority said it is currently part of an investigative team with the Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF), having visited the site on September 2.
The task force—on which the EMA is consulted—was established under the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to address illegal quarrying.
Quarrying activities, the EMA said, are guided by the Minerals Act under purview of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Affairs.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
“This is still an active investigation involving multiple agencies. Additional updates will be provided as the investigation continues,” said the EMA.