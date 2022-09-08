British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II is said to be under medical supervision at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.
According to a BBC report, she was placed under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health.
The report also stated that all the Queen's children are gathering at, or are travelling to her estate, which is near Aberdeen.
Following are excerpts from the BBC report:
"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement said.
The Queen is "comfortable", it added.
It is very unusual for Buckingham Palace to put out a statement like this - it is usually unwilling to provide a commentary on the 96-year-old monarch's medical matters, which are seen as private.
Prince Charles has travelled to Balmoral with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 16:00 BST.
They are travelling to the Queen's Scottish estate, about 40 miles (64km) west of Aberdeen.
The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, was already in Scotland undertaking engagements and is in
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were due to attend a charity event in London, are also travelling to Balmoral, said a spokeswoman.
Barriers have been being placed outside one of the entrances to the estate.
There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen's health - much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility.
There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have had a fall. And on Tuesday she was photographed smiling as she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
But from the last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council - of senior ministers - there is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen's health.
Ms Truss said the "whole country" would be "deeply concerned" by the news.
"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.
The Queen appointed Ms Truss as prime minister at Balmoral, instead of travelling to London for the event.
During her 70-year reign the Queen has typically had an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.
She has been on a summer break at her Scottish home since July.
Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor in Mayfair, London on April 21, 1926, the Queen is the longest ruling Monarch in British history.