The semi-nude body of a young woman has been found on the Queen’s Park Savannah.
The discovery was made in a clump of vegetation after nightfall, near the Grand Stand on the southern side of the park.
Joggers report that police were at the location around 7p.m.
The woman’s lower body was naked. Her clothing appeared to have been pulled up around her chest area. Her wig was nearby.
The Redemption 2023– "The Meaning of Life" concert was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday which ended on Sunday morning.
Police suspect the woman attended.
The savannah was the scene of the infamous killing of Japanese national Asami Nagakiya.
Nagakiya’s body was found under a tree during the Carnival of February 10, 2016.
A post-mortem revealed that she was strangled. Following a review of the evidence on March 18th, 2021, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard expressed satisfaction that the investigation was thoroughly done. He concluded that all the evidence pointed to one suspect, David Allen who was killed in a police-involved shooting on December 12, 2016, in Woodbrook.
The DPP advised that the matter be closed.
In January 2019, the burnt body of a man was found dumped in the Queen’s Park Savannah.
The body corpse was found around 8.30 a.m. near the entrance to where the North stand is erected.
Police responded and it is believed that the man was killed and his body burnt at another location, and the body dumped in the savannah.