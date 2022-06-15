The United National Congress (UNC) continued its multi-pronged attack on Attorney General Reginald Armour SC with Wade Mark filing a motion of no confidence, while San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein accused the AG of “running” out of the country to avoid answering the questions swirling around him.
Armour flew out the country yesterday on official business but his absence was used by Hosein to hammer the call for his resignation. “Many are hopeful that the Attorney General has travelled to officially inform substantive Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) who is abroad that he will be tendering his resignation,” Hosein stated in a release yesterday.
A press release from the Attorney General’s office stated that it wished to advise that Armour will be out of the country from Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16. The release said Energy Minister Stuart Young will act during Armour’s absence.
Hosein slammed the Attorney General’s office for issuing this “scanty press release”, saying it is “highly suspicious that the Attorney General suddenly departs Trinidad and Tobago for two days after mounting public pressure from the sordid Miami Court imbroglio”.
Hosein said since taxpayers were funding the trip the population was “demanding” to know:
1) Where is the Attorney General was travelling to;
2) what was the nature of the business he would be conducting on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago;
3) What would be the cost of the trip of to the taxpayers;
4) the itinerary for this official business trip
Motion of no confidence
Senator Mark’s motion of no confidence, which calls on the Senate to express its lack of confidence, states that the Attorney General “under the penalty of perjury” made several “patently false statements” and “misrepresented facts” in a US Court bringing his office into “contempt, odium and disrepute”.
The motion reads:
Whereas Section 76 (2) of the Constitution provides that the Attorney General has conduct of all civil litigation within and without of Trinidad and Tobago;
And whereas the Attorney General is required to uphold the Constitution, the Legal Profession Act including obeying the Code of Ethics and the rule of law to maintain public confidence, trust and integrity in the office of the Attorney General;
And whereas a Miami Court has disqualified the Attorney General from acting on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago due to a conflict of interest as the defendants in the Miami matter were his former clients in relation to criminal proceedings in the Piarco matters held in Trinidad and Tobago;
And whereas in a matter the Attorney General has declared in an affidavit dated 22nd April 2022 under the penalty of perjury in the US Court making several patently false statements and manifestly misrepresented facts of his deep involvement in criminal proceedings on behalf of his former clients;
And whereas the Attorney General gave false evidence in the affidavit that at the time he was acting for his former clients in the criminal proceedings in Trinidad and Tobago he was a junior lawyer and was restricted to ‘minimal legal research and to taking notes’;
And whereas the Attorney General’s conflict of interest, patently false statements made to the US Court and his conduct have embarrassed Trinidad and Tobago and brought his office into contempt, odium and disrepute; Be it resolved that this Senate express its loss of confidence in the Attorney General”.
Robinson-Regis
Meanwhile, the PNM Women’s League chairman Camille Robinson-Regis, in a release issued on Monday night, defended the Attorney General and castigated Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for “her continuous scathing attacks against the character and integrity of the Attorney General” which it had “yet again” reached a new low.
“Perhaps Mrs Persad-Bissessar has forgotten that it was under the UNC administration that his case (Piarco International Airport corruption case) had its genesis. And it was under her leadership that the infamous Section 34 was given birth thus cementing the (Piarco) accused escaping their day in court. It was also under Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s leadership that her government refused to fight this case in Florida, but instead tip-toed and gave the country Section 34...We simply want justice on the fraud trial that Messrs Steve Ferguson, Ishwar Galbaransingh and Brian Kuei Tung are answering to in Miami,” Robinson-Regis said.
Commenting on the debate in the House of Representatives on Monday, Robinson-Regis said: “Mrs Persad-Bissessar needs to be mindful that the matter in question is currently before the courts in the United States, and any response the AG makes, will be addressed within the confines of the court. The Attorney General has already clearly and eloquently indicated that he will speak at the appropriate time.”