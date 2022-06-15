It was 110 days ago when five LMCS Ltd divers—Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry—prepared to go out to the Berth 6 platform off Pointe-a-Pierre to work on that pipeline rising from the sea.

Boodram would later recall boarding a barge, reaching the location, and diving into the water with the others to get to the entrance of a hyperbaric chamber (habitat).