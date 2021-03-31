Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said attorneys would be looking into the inequality that exists with respect to the distribution of CEPEP teams in Trinidad.
Persad-Bissessar presented data to show that Government pumped resources into the marginals and seats and increased the numbers of CEPEP teams in these areas prior to the General Elections last year.
These seats, she noted, included La Horquetta/Talparo, Moruga/Tableland, San Fernando West and Toco Sangre Grande.
Persad-Bissessar noted that Toco Sangre Grande has the highest number of teams because the PNM lost this Regional Corporation in the 2019 Local Government Elections.
San Fernando West, she said, has one of the smallest geographical spaces and has the second highest number of CEPEP teams in the country.
The former Prime Minister said the Opposition has filed other questions to reveal the pattern of inequality and discrimination by this Government.
She said she is not against constituents getting CEPEP jobs but there must be an equitable distribution in Trinidad and Tobago because it is taxpayers money being spent.
Persad-Bissessar noted that there is a very famous case in England - Porter vs Mcgill where precedent exists.
In this case, the Conservative majority of Westminster Council adopted a policy to sell council houses in parts of the City where it was believed that home owners were more likely to vote Conservative.
It became known as “the homes for votes scandal”, involving Shirley Porter.
As the leader of Westminster City Council, she helped formulate a policy which appeared to be designed to sell off the council housing at a lower price for the purpose of electoral advantage in marginal wards.
Persad-Bissessar said the data with respect to the CEPEP teams came during the Standing Finance Committee of the Parliament for Budget 2021- the Minister of Local Government had to submit data relating to CEPEP.
She said the data submitted shows how the PNM discriminates against the citizens of this country who do not support them.
CONSTITUENCY NUMBER OF CEPEP TEAMS:
LA HORQUETTA/ TALPARO (Marginal) SEAT) 45
MORUGA/ TABLELAND (Marginal) 42
TUNAPUNA (Marginal) 36
SAN FERNANDO WEST (Marginal) 46
ST JOSEPH (Marginal) 39
TOCO/ SANGRE GRANDE (Marginal) 51
ARIMA 33
AROUCA/ MALONEY 39
CARONI CENTRAL 12
CARONI EAST 18
CHAGUANAS EAST 24
CHAGUANAS WEST 15
COUVA NORTH 15
COUVA SOUTH 18
CUMUTO MANZANILLA 12
D’ABADIE/ O’MEARA 27
DIEGO MARTIN CENTRAL 24
DIEGO MARTIN NORTH EAST 33
DIEGO MARTIN WEST 29
FYZABAD 12
LA BREA 33
LAVENTILLE EAST/ MORVANT 27
LAVENTILLE WEST 30
LOPINOT/ BON AIR 24
MAYARO 12
NAPARIMA 9
OROPOUCHE EAST 18
OROPOUCHE WEST 12
POINT FORTIN 30
POINT A PIERRE 24
POS NORTH/ ST ANN’S WEST 27
POS SOUTH 30
PRINCES TOWN 15
SAN FERNANDO EAST 30
SAN JUAN/ BARATARIA 21
SIPARIA 12
ST ANN EAST 27
ST. AUGUSTINE 15
TABAQUITE 12
Persad-Bissessar further raised concerns over the abuse of food cards.
She said the Opposition obtained a letter dated March 2, 2021 from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development which gives the data regarding the number of food cards that have been distributed for two years, fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.
She said in fiscal year 2019, there were 33,705 persons on the food card programme, out of that only 4,654 persons were on temporary food cards.
She said this cost the taxpayers- $159 Million.
She said focus should be placed on temporary food cards- that is where the answer lies.
Persad-Bissessar said in fiscal year 2020 (Covid-19 pandemic), the Government kept 28,380 persons on the permanent food card, similar to 2019.
She said the number of temporary food cards went distributed for fiscal 2020- 79,034, from 2019- 2020- they went up from 4,654 to 79,034.
She said this costs the taxpayers - $271 Million- in an election year.
Persad-Bissessar said these temporary food cards are not regular food cards valued at $510, $650 or $800, these food- they are cards are valued at $1530.
“Who are these persons who benefited? I am happy for those who receive support, but it must be done fairly and equitably.
They did this right before the General Elections of 2020,” said Persad-Bissessar.