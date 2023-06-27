MOTORCYLE racer Melbourne Taylor died on Monday morning, after a crash a day earlier.
Taylor, 33, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where doctors fought to save his life.
The following is a statement issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) on Taylor’s passing.
“On Sunday June 25, 2023, at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway local bike racer Melbourne Leon Taylor of Tumpuna Road, Arima, was involved in a racing incident around 1.57 p.m. where he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the safety barriers at the facility. He was attended to by the Paramedic Team on site, during which primary care was administered.
He was subsequently taken by ambulance to the Arima District Hospital where he was attended to by the health professionals on duty and his injuries assessed; he was then transferred to the Mt Hope Medical Facility.
On Monday, June 26 at approximately 6.30 a.m., he succumbed to his injuries.
Melbourne was the owner of Taylors Auto Garage Parts and Services aka TAG located at 10 Smith Drive, Crescent Gardens, D’abadie.
He was the father of three and the husband of Andrea Taylor.
He was an avid motor sports enthusiast regularly participating in the discipline of motorcycle racing for several years.
He was 33 years of age at the time of his passing.
The management, trustees, members, and stakeholders of TTASA and the motorsport fraternity extend our deepest condolences to the family of Melbourne Taylor.
For information, please contact Ashton Eligon President at 745-8162 or Roger Hutcheon Secretary at 493-6577.”
An autopsy is expected to be done this week.