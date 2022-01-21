She was a natural beauty, a brilliant mind, a 16-year-old with aspirations of a legal career that would take her family to a better standard of living, say the relatives of Rachael Ramkissoon.
In the moments before her death, Ramkissoon was preparing for her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.
Ramkissoon had studied late into the night back in January 2017 and woke up late the next morning. She missed the school bus and called the driver begging him to return for her. But he refused.
The North Eastern College pupil was not going to be late for her examination. She ran out the road and flagged down a car.
But the teenager never made it to school that day.
Instead, she would end up dead in some bushes not far from her home at Talparo.
That same afternoon, a hunter found the girl’s body still in her school uniform.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre by pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes revealed that the teenager died as a result of asphyxiation due to manual strangulation. There was no evidence of sexual assault in the pathologist's initial examination and DNA samples were collected for further examination.
Homicide detectives interviewed several people in connection with the murder. But no one was ever charged.
Why would someone want to end this young lady’s life?
Ramkissoon’s family launched an investigation and information was handed over to police.
They believe someone known to the family was involved. But there was no one was willing to come forward with the evidence.
Ramkissoon’s father, Toba Ramkissoon, says he has not giving up on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. And although investigators have stopped calling, Toba Ramkissoon said, he would continue to ask about his daughter’s case.
“I am not prepared to give up because my daughter did not deserve this. I call the homicide detectives and although I am being told there is nothing new, I will call again,” he said in an interview this week.
His mother, Kamla Ramkissoon, has made another public appeal for anyone with information on what happened to her granddaughter to go to the police.
She also appealed to the police to find the missing link in her granddaughter’s case.
She said her family had never recovered from the death and no longer celebrated the Christmas holidays and birthdays.
“It is maybe the most difficult time of the year for us. Rachael was our life. She was the reason we celebrated. She was going to make a difference. We no longer have these happy times,” she said.
And on Ramkissoon’s death anniversary on January 13 her family said a silent prayer.
“We did not have any service this year but we just remembered her in our prayers,” relatives said.
Three days before her death, Ramkissoon had written two subjects in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) – Principles of Business (POB) and Social Studies. She had planned to write two more subjects later that month, Human and Social Biology and Office Administration.
Following her death the family was presented with Ramkissoon's results. The teenager secured a distinction in POB and a grade two in Social Studies.
Ramkissoon was not pursuing Social Studies as a subject at school, but chose to study it on her own and write the exam.
In June 2016, Ramkissoon wrote Mathematics and English Language examinations and obtained two distinctions.
A relative said, “She was naturally bright. She didn't have to write the exams, but wanted to try it out. In Form Four she wrote exams and got distinctions in Maths and English. She chose to study Social Studies on her own, no lessons and look how well she performed. She had two more subjects to write in January but she was killed. They took away a bright child. She excelled in everything she put her mind to. I still cannot get over this.”
Ramkissoon had planned to move to her grandmother’s home in San Fernando to pursue her Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). She was working towards a scholarship, relatives said, she wanted to make a difference in Trinidad and Tobago.
The relative said Ramkissoon loved her family and wanted to be the one to take them out of poverty.