debideen

Radica Debideen

A Carenage businesswoman was shot and killed on Sunday, three years after the killing of her husband, whose body was buried under concrete near a hotel the couple was constructing in Tobago.

Radica Debideen was gunned down outside her mini mart at Ravi By The Bay, by a man pretending to be a customer.

The motive for her killing was not immediately known.

Her husband Koongebeharry Jaisarie, a businessman from Carenage, disappeared in Tobago on June 11, 2020, after making the trip to the Easy Breezy Hotel in Canaan which he co-owned.

His body was discovered on June 23, buried eight feet deep, and covered in concrete.

Three men and a woman were charged with the murder of Jaisarie, 64.

