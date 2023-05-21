A number of new criminal gangs have emerged in the country over the past six months.

Trinidadians are facing threats of murder, extortion, robbery and violence from not only members of larger gangs such as “Rasta City” or “Muslim”.

There is a growing threat from smaller gangs whose activities are focused along the East-West Corridor, as well as communities in the Central and Eastern divisions, seni­or police officers have confirmed to the Sunday Express.

Police data and senior police sources also indicate there are now about 140 gangs in operation throughout the country.