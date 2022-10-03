Opposition MP Dr Rai Ragbir said he is bothered by the possibility of “counterfeit drugs” in Trinidad and Tobago.
In his contribution to the budget debate at the Parliament sitting on Saturday, Ragbir questioned Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on what is the status of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division, which is an arm of the Ministry of Health, in testing of medications, food and pesticides.
He explained that counterfeit medication includes drugs that contain no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), an incorrect amount of API, an inferior quality of API, a wrong API, contaminated or expired products.
He said the “red flag” when these counterfeit drugs are taken may cause hospitalisation or even death of a person suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, heart condition, and asthma.
Ragbir also raised concerns about the shortage of medication in the country.
He said, as a practising doctor, many patients come to him and express concern about the shortage in pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical drugs.
Ragbir said persons are unable to access medication on the Chronic Diseases Assistance Programme (CDAP) and are forced to purchase the medication they need privately which further distresses their pockets.
He said the CDAP programme is highly used by persons suffering from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and their medication is important.
Ragbir pointed out that, in the last budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had indicated that cancer screenings escalated from 24,495 in 2015 to 54,163 in 2020, an increase of 121 per cent.
He said he was still amazed that nothing was said about the Oncology Centre,
He said the number of people suffering from different types of cancers is alarming and this type of facility is needed.
He noted the Government’s intention to allocate the sum of $210 million in the Estimates of Expenditure for Fiscal 2023 as a special payment to be distributed to health workers in Trinidad and Tobago.
This will involve ex-gratia payments to over 20,000 health workers.
Ragbir asked what will be the qualifying criteria for persons to obtain this money.
He said there are two types of healthcare workers- those employed by the Health Ministry and those employed by the regional health authorities (RHAs).
Ragbir said there are recruiting agencies in T&T and questioned whether nurses who left the country for other employment opportunities would still receive the payment when they return to the country.
He also asked if the relatives of healthcare workers who died would receive their funds.