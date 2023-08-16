Monday's local government election result was “no surprise”, but the 2023 voter turnout will be indicative of how the population feels about its political parties, political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath has said.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Ragoonath said what was seen at the polls on August 14 likely represented “core voters” and the 7-7 result as of yesterday, was “expected”.
“Notwithstanding the hype of the campaigns, the campaigns did not excite any additional voters to go out there and vote,” Ragoonath said.
He said while it seemed that core voters had gone out for their respective parties, the voter turnout as released by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will tell.
He said the “gains” seen by the United National Congress (UNC) in San Fernando, where it won four seats out of nine, were not surprising.
Ragoonath said, the Opposition’s gains in Sangre Grande, where it already had an advantage, was also not surprising.
The UNC has called for a recount in Cocoyea/Tarouba, seeking a win to give it control of the San Fernando City Corporation. And the People’s National Movement (PNM) has called for a recount in Marabella West, which was won by the UNC’s John Michael Alibocus (known as Makamillion) and Marabella South/Vistabella, which Marcus Girdharie won as a UNC candidate in 2019.
Girdharrie then defected to the PNM but on Monday lost to the UNC’s Sasha Ali.
Ragoonath was also asked when he believed the parties would start campaigning for the next general election, in the context of the re-entry of Jack Warner on a UNC platform and the LGE partnership of the UNC and the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), led by Gary Griffith.
“I think the general election campaigning began with the local government elections,” Ragoonath stated.
He said, from the start, all the political parties spoke on broad issues affecting the society. This included when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spoke about Griffith and crime, Ragoonath said.
“It’s just a matter of continuing the momentum into the general election,” the analyst said.