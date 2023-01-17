Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman says he charges a “consultancy fee” which ranges between $5,000 and $10,000 for his advisory services to pharmacies in their application process for licences.
The Express yesterday asked Rahaman how he responds to allegations of corruption with respect to the Pharmacy Board in that payments are requested to aid with obtaining licences.
Speaking at a news conference at the Pharmacy Board’s headquarters, Professional Centre Building, Port of Spain, Rahaman said there is transparency with respect to the board’s management.
He said fees (not his consultancy fees) have to be paid before a licence is given as he noted a section in the law that states that the registrar can opt to not perform any function until fees are paid.
“There is not much money to be corrupt with but I am accepting that you can be corrupt with $2,” he said.
Rahaman denied there is corruption at the Pharmacy Board.
Told that these monies which range between $5,000 and $10,000 are to be paid when a person is seeking to establish a pharmacy and acquire a licence, Rahaman said this is a different situation.
He pointed out that he is an attorney and also lectured at The University of the West Indies for 29 years.
Said Rahaman: “Pharmacies are offered a consultancy service. I have a duty for them to complete their pharmacy and then come and pay their fees to the Pharmacy Board. Potential owners were clamouring for somebody to assist them and I left it to many pharmacists, there are many pharmacists that charge consultancy fees to open pharmacies but they do not know that they do not know. So, they call me for everything that they have to do, and when they get their consultancy fee, for 17 of the 20 years that I am President they do not say ‘I have bought a Caramel (wafer biscuit) for you’ so I have stopped helping any pharmacist who doing the consultancy because they don’t know what they doing, take the money, get all the help from me and I would like an Orchard (juice) or something for it.”
He continued “So, I offer consultancy fee to assist pharmacists and it is not to get anything faster.”
‘I am not a villain’
Asked how much is the “consultancy fee”, Rahaman responded: “It ranges from $5,000 to $10,000 which is less than one month’s salary of a pharmacist. So I get one month’s salary, well one-third of one month and sometimes one-half of one month, I am not a villain.”
Rahaman said there are some with a “shoe string” budget who asked for his assistance and he charged them nothing.
The complainers, he said, are the ones who owe him money.
“And those who complaining about the $5,000 are people who owing me $5,000 for five years you know and will not pay it, I give them credit, it is not an upfront fee, you can pay piece, piece, you get to open. I think I have about $100,000 in debts from the consultancy because I don’t apply it strictly,” he said.
Asked if there is not a conflict of interest given that he is the Pharmacy Board president, Rahaman said he does not think so.
The conflict, he said, is when people complain and he circled back to some pharmacists complaining about the request for increased annual payments.
Rahaman defended his consultancy, saying:
“When pharmacies open without my input, there are some owners that have lost their life savings doing so because they were not ready for opening and did so much wrong things that the shoe string budget that they needed to use for their stock ended up being spent correcting things that they would have been told.”
He said maybe he should do his consultation for free if he is to examine the conflict of interest but he said this was not fair to him.
Rahaman said his consultancy finishes before the pharmacy submits the application for the licence.
He also took issue with former health minister Dr Fuad Khan saying the issuance of licences should be done by the Health Ministry, adding there can be dangers with this.
He said pharmacists have been brought into this country by the Government who are not registered with the Pharmacy Board and that this happens when there is an oversupply of local pharmacists in the country.
Rahaman also said the Government’s involvement in the process can jeopardise the health sector.