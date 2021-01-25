Raid

Over 70 people, including children, were detained at a nightclub in One Woodbrook Place this morning.

They were detained in connection to alleged breaches of the Public Health Ordinance, as it pertains to operating a facility in contravention of the listed regulations.

At about midnight, police received intelligence that an event was ‘in full swing’.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a large gathering of persons who were not socially distancing, nor wearing masks as prescribed under the Ordinance.

As a result, the group was detained.

Th operation was led by officers of the Western Division led by Snr Supt Thompson and ASP Henry, with assistance from the Special Operations Response Team.

