The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers that rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday has resulted in interruption in operation at several of its Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in North Trinidad due to turbid river conditions and clogged intakes.

While some facilities have been restarted, the following are still impacted and remain out of operation:

Tompire, Sans Souci, Matura, Quare and Guanapo WTPs.

Areas affected include: Toco, Matura, Salybia, Valencia and parts of Arima.

The affected facilities are expected to return to service when conditions normalize at the various locations. In view of this situation, customers are advised to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours thereafter for the restoration of their scheduled pipe borne water supply.

The Authority wishes to assure customers that the water currently being supplied through its distribution system complies with the Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality of the World Health Organisation and is safe for use.

