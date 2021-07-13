The indoor cremation of Covid-19 victims is causing financial hardships for Hindu families who have to fork out up to $10,000, says Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally.
The Chaguanas West MP has written to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram requesting that open pyre cremation of the bodies be resumed.
He noted that families have been following the health regulations but they have become overbearing.
“The difficulty which has arisen, however, many instances of which have happened in my own constituency, is that in each instance whereby a corpse was sent to the crematorium, the family automatically incurred an extra expense of at least $8,000 to $10,000 per corpse, sometimes causing them to be unable to perform the subsequent rituals like the shaving/dasgaarth (10 days) and bhandara (12/13 days) ceremonies,” he stated.
He said in the unfortunate circumstances where there have been two or more Covid-19 deaths in one family, there has been debilitating financial hardship, anxiety and despondency.
Rambally stated that he consulted extensively with religious organisations, pundits and citizens on this matter, adding that Hindus are still prepared to omit home-based ceremonies and viewings for Covid-19 victims.
He said if open pyres were to be allowed, they are also prepared to have the corpse contained in an unopened body-bag so as to restrict any physical contact by mourners.
Rambally added Hindus are even prepared to have specified, government-monitored days for open-air pyres and remain committed to abiding with national protocols.
In requesting that the regulation prohibiting open pyre cremations be reviewed, Rambally stated that there is growing disenchantment within the Hindu community about this.
“People simply do not have disposable income to dispose of their deceased loved-ones, especially when a family loses two or more members and have to pick up the (strictly unnecessary) crematorium bill,” he stated.
International norms
Rambally further asked to be provided with basis/ reasons as to why the local Covid-19 protocols/ health guidelines do not allow open-pyre cremations of Covid-19 victims and requested citations of any international guidelines which are being followed and/or adopted.
Rambally noted that the ministry’s guidelines are extracted from international norms, however he pointed out that open-pyre cremations are unique to few countries in the world and “we must be mindful of the different cultural norms within those countries from which we seek guidance”.
He stated that in the United States, open pyre cremations are very much the exception as it is illegal in most states.
He added that there are two in Colorado, and a bill before the state legislature in Maine for an-other.
In the UK, he noted open pyres were disallowed as it was deemed to be offensive to public decency and has been a sore point of contention and legal challenge in recent years.
Rambally stated that any guidance on the safety of cremating Covid-19 victims which emanate from these countries would naturally be prejudiced towards recommending a crematorium since open-pyres are a rarity.
“To follow blindly is to ignore the cultural and religious needs of our people. It seems only reasonable that as a nation we ought to be self -reliant in our thinking and more sensitive to the needs of the Hindu community,” he stated.
India, he added, is such a country where open pyre cremation has been the norm.