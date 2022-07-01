Rambally slams Renuka

There was a blatant attempt to “pervert the course of justice” by the use of the Attorney General’s Office to provide “unsolicited opinion” as to whether or not any prosecution into the Piarco airport corruption matters should continue, says Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally.
In a news release on Wednesday, Rambally said the statements made that day by Government Senator Renuka Sagramsingh, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General, in relation to Monday’s judgment by the Privy Council involving John Henry Smith and others, “is a shocking and blatant attempt to pervert the course of justice”.
He stated that while the role of the Attorney General is one of responsibility for the administration of justice generally, it is the Director of Public Prosecutions’ role to decide whether or not to prosecute or discontinue a matter.
“The use of the Attorney General’s Office by Senator Sagramsingh, to promulgate an unsolicited opinion as to whether or not any prosecution should continue following the decision of the Privy Council, is a vulgar use of the resources of that office,” he said.
“While Minister Sagramsingh was elated to let us know of her initiative to secure a host of different legal opinions on the Privy Council judgment, locally and abroad in London and in Miami, she has not yet revealed to us the cost of such an exercise to the taxpayers,” he added.
Attack on democracy
Rambally said Sagramsingh’s action is, tragically, yet another classic example of “executive overreach, interference and abuse of public office” by the current administration.
He stated that trite democratic norms, values and conventions suggest that ministers of State ought not to influence or molest the decisions of independent officeholders.
This, he said, constitutes an example of institutional capture by the executive in the worst form and is a direct attack on the country’s democracy.
“The irony of this sorry episode is that the very dangers of which the Privy Council identified in their judgment, namely the appearance of an overzealous attorney general interfering in criminal prosecutions, is now brazenly being repeated in open defiance of the clear ruling of our nation’s highest court.
“Minister Sagramsingh herself has pointed out that her Ministry cannot tell the Director of Public Prosecutions what to do, yet the goal of her conference was to reassure the population that they are doing their best to ensure that the matter does not slip away from their hands into oblivion. The paradox escapes her,” he added,
He said any right-thinking citizen must condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this “bold, and undemocratic attempt” to influence the decision of the DPP in relation to these proceedings.
Rambally stated that to do otherwise would undermine or render the rule of law nugatory.