Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said he does not have a problem with doubles.
He explained the comments he made were taken out of context and while he did express concern about the import bill the point he was trying to emphasise is that eating doubles every day is not good for your health.
The Express asked the Minister if he eats doubles and he confessed he does indulge in the national treat.
"You know I eat doubles! At a fete and maybe twice a month if I am pressed for a meal. I don’t have a problem with it or any food. But NCDs (Non Communicable Diseases) are a massive problem that individually we do not take seriously," he said.
The Minister has been roasted on social media for comments he made on Monday at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation’s (PFBC) Grow Your Own Food Project in Fanny Village, Point Fortin.
Rambharat had said on Monday that the ingredients for doubles are fully-imported and he was disappointed to see people dressed in their "fineries" eating doubles for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Rambharat told the Express on Wednesday that his
statements on doubles were about two minutes of a 20 minute speech and they did not have context when reported.
"After three opening comments, I was addressing four issues at the time starting with what I called the merchants of death- processed food with high fat, sugar and salt content. I then made the point that in North America consumption peaks around certain holidays or events and a significant component of what is consumed is processed food with little or no nutritional value- hot dogs, pizza, chicken wings, burgers, fries. I singled out Thanksgiving, Christmas and sporting events in large stadia like NFL," he said.
Rambharat said he then made the point that we imported that culture and our diets shifted away from Whole Foods to imported processed food.
Our diets he said, shifted further into bought meals instead of home cooked meals.
"I made the point that when I worked in oil and gas in Port of Spain I was surprised how many persons bought fast food dinners for their families everyday," he said.
He continued that this brought him to the point of individual responsibility and he repeated what he said in his budget contribution - that when he reach into the refrigerator for the Nestle’s local fresh milk- he feels that he is supporting local dairy farmers, their families and their communities.
"I made the point that our individual purchases influence our health, wellness and lifestyles, but also, when aggregated can either drive up the food import bill or shift money to local farmers and food producers," said the Minister.
He added this brought him to his third of these four points which was to say that the local food producers including farmers stood out in the Covid period so far because they have kept food flowing without major price increases or supply shortages.
"I said that I was impressed that people were supporting the farmers at the Namdevco Farmers Markets and the Municipal Markers I said people were cooking at home because they had to- restaurants were closed. I then said that I was disappointed that lots of people were showing off their doubles but not healthier food with higher local content," said Rambharat.
He pointed out that it was at this time he spoke about doubles.
"It was at this stage I made the point that I have no problem with having a bara from time to time, but I see people early mornings dressed in their fineries standing by the doubles waiting to fill their orders. I said that doubles was now breakfast, lunch and dinner and you cannot eat doubles everyday," he said.
"I said one thing was the high imported content so that it’s part of the food import Bill but also it is not healthy food that can be eaten without consequences. I pointed to the various reports on our nation’s health and the crisis of NCDs and obesity. I said again- I did not have a problem with eating doubles but it was in my view not something you should be eating a few times a day, everyday," he added.
Rambharat said the fourth of those four points was to say that the GrowTrinbago initiative is to encourage home gardens and farming generally and the intention was that as a country we can eat what we grow, grow what we eat, and plant something.