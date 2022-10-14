Former senator Gerald Ramdeen has threatened to slap a costly lawsuit on the acting Police Commissioner should some 11 items, including electronic devices and banking documents, not be returned.
Attorney Dayadai Harripaul, by letter dated October 12 to the top cop, stated that if there is no response to Ramdeen’s request by today at 4 p.m., legal action would be taken.
Harripaul said he was instructed to commence proceedings for reliefs which include orders for the delivery of the items, an order that the defendant (police) pay damages for the detention of the items, damages for trespass to goods, and aggravated damages for Ramdeen’s mental suffering as a result of the unlawful actions of the State, its servants and/or agents.
Other reliefs include an order that the police pay Ramdeen exemplary damages for the oppressive, unconstitutional and unlawful actions of the State, its servants and/or agents in unlawfully depriving the claimant of his property, as well as an order that the police pay the costs of the entire legal action to reclaim the items.
Harripaul noted that the police have had possession of Ramdeen’s items for three years, as he reminded that on May 1, 2019, officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant and seized items from three premises belonging to Ramdeen—two offices and his personal residence.
He stated items taken were electronic items, including computers, laptops, iPads and cellphones, and it was indicated then that taking these items was unlawful as they contained privileged material, and that the privilege was not one that could be waived by Ramdeen.
Harripaul said the officers, in particular acting Inspector Toney, dismissed this argument and indicated Ramdeen must prove the information contained was privileged.
He stated further that Ramdeen was not provided with a copy of the search warrant.
The attorney noted that on October 10, 2022, the Director of Public Prosecutions discontinued criminal proceedings against Ramdeen.
“There can be no lawful justification for the continued detention of my client’s property. My client has been deprived of his property for in excess of three years and I now call upon you to forthwith immediately return my client’s property, failing which proceedings will be commenced in the High Court for the forthwith return of same,” stated Harripaul.