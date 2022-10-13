Former Senator Gerald Ramdeen has threatened to slap a costly lawsuit on the acting Police Commissioner should some 11 items, including electronic devices and banking documents not be returned.
Attorney Dayadai Harripaul, by letter dated October 12, 2022 to the top cop stated that if there is no response to Ramdeen’s request by Friday October 14 at 4 p.m. legal action will be taken.
Harripaul stated that he was instructed to commence proceedings for reliefs which include orders for the delivery of the items, an order that the defendant (police) pay damages for the detention of the items, damages for trespass to goods, aggravated damages for Ramdeen’s mental suffering as a result of the unlawful actions of the State its servants and or agents.
Other reliefs include an order that the police pay Ramdeen exemplary damages for the oppressive, unconstitutional and unlawful actions of the State its servants and or agents in unlawfully depriving the Claimant of his property as well as an order that the police pay the costs of the entire legal action to reclaim the items.
Harripaul noted that the police have possession of Ramdeen’s items for three years as he reminded that on May 1, 2019 officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant and seized items from three premises belonging to Rameen – two offices and his personal South residence.
He stated that items taken were electronic items including computers, laptops, iPads and cell phones and it was indicated then that taking these items were unlawful as they contained privileged material and that the privilege was not one that could be waived by Ramdeen.
Harripaul stated that the officers, in particular Acting Inspector Toney, dismissed this argument and indicated that Ramdeen must prove the information contained was privileged.
He stated further that Ramdeen was not provided with a copy of the search warrant.
The attorney noted that on October 10, 2022 the Director of Public Prosecutions discontinued the criminal proceedings against Ramdeen.
“There can be no lawful justification for the continued detention of my client’s property. My client has been deprived of his property for in excess of three (3) years and I now call upon you to forthwith immediately return my client’s property failing which proceedings will be commenced in the High Court for the forthwith return of same,” stated Harripaul.
1 1 Mac Book Air Laptop with a charger (grey in colour) silver
2. 1 Apple iPad grey and black Serial # DLXPR1BLG5WQ with black case
3. 1 silver and white iPad Serial # DMPL56DEF187 with pink case black and
4. 1 silver Digicel DL1 Plus Serial # IME1014608002074841 with a charger, all in a box
5. Scotia Bank Transaction Record Receipt dated 08/28/2015
6. 1 grey vault ‘First Alert’ digital (locked)
7. RBTT Bank Limited Cheque Book of Gerald Ian Ramdeen
8. 1 black Dell laptop Vostro 1700 together with a charger
9. 1 cream and brown Systems Unit
10. 1 black HP System Unit
11. 1 black Lenovo ThinkPad laptop together with a charger.