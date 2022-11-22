Chairman of the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Paria Diving tragedy Jerome Lynch KC says the Commission has the required resources to do its job.
He however lamented the failure of Paria Fuel Trading Company and Heritage Petroleum to allow the Commission to interview witnesses at the State enterprises.
At the CoE’s first procedural sitting in September, Lynch disclosed that the Commission had insufficient resources such as no stationery as he pleaded for remedial action.
Yesterday, at the first day of the evidentiary hearing, Lynch noted that the Commission has resources and expressed gratitude to Energy Minister Stuart Young and UDeCOTT chairman Noel Garcia.
The Commission is chaired by Lynch and includes fellow Commissioner Gregory Wilson, a subsea specialist. The Commission is represented by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.
Speaking at the CoE hearing yesterday at Tower D at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, Lynch said a draft report will be ready by Easter 2023.
He spoke of delays given that Paria and Heritage did not allow the Commission to interview witnesses and therefore time will be spent questioning these persons from the witness box.
Later in the proceedings, Paria’s attorney Gilbert Peterson took issue with the manner in which Maharaj presented evidence collected from LMCS and the Coast Guard where he indicated that Paria had given instructions to them to “stand down” in terms of rescue efforts.
Maharaj went on to read from evidence provided by Lieutenant Hargreaves of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast guard and LMCS.
This caused Peterson to interject, who said he could not sit and allow “inaccuracies” to go “viral” as he noted that he did not understand the testimony of Hargreaves to be what was outlined by Maharaj.
Peterson said his client’s image was being prejudiced by the way the evidence was being summarised by Maharaj.
Peterson: No blanket refusal
Lynch noted that evidence would also be heard from Paria and again he reiterated the failure of Paria and Heritage’s witnesses to provide evidence to the Commission.
Peterson said there was no “blanket refusal” from Paria and Heritage to allow witnesses to give evidence.
Lynch replied, “I don’t necessarily accept that. I’ve seen the correspondence and the net result was that there was a blanket refusal by all of the staff not to be permitted to be interviewed by my team.”
Peterson said there was no blanket refusal, adding that Paria had issues with respect to how the interviews would be categorised.
Lynch said the Commission is left in the position it is because “for whatever reason Paria’s witnesses and Heritage’s were not permitted, did not seem to be willing to be interviewed.”
He said he cannot force them to give evidence and his complaint is that their failure to give statements will cause delays in the Commission’s work.
Peterson said the point is taken as long as the impression is not given that they were unwilling to cooperate.
Lynch said had that been the case they would have had to issue subpoenas, which they did not do.
Maharaj, who got visibly upset, then took issue with Peterson’s interjection and his accusation that counsel was providing inaccurate information.
Maharaj noted that witness statements indicated that Paria did give instructions to the LMCS divers and the Coast Guard to “stand down” with respect to rescue efforts.
“The TTCG (The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard) was involved in stopping people from driving on Paria’s instructions. So I take strong objection because I have been very impartial in assessing this information and everything I say here Mr Chairman and Commissioner Wilson can be checked and they are accurate,” said Maharaj.