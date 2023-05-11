The process for the selection of attorneys to apply, considered and then selected to become senior counsel has remained the same from at least 1997.
That process remained unchanged until up to this year when 18 attorneys, including the husband and brother of President Christine Kangaloo, were conferred with “silk”.
Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj told the Express yesterday that when he was AG, a similar process was followed as stated by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and current AG Reginald Armour SC during a news conference on Tuesday.
However, Maharaj said he was not willing to comment on the present debates when it came to the selection of those who were awarded “silk” given that he is the legal representative of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) in a claim brought by senior counsel Israel Khan against the current process being used.
That matter is still pending before the court.
“I do not want to comment on present matters and this is because I have been asked by the Law Association to represent it in the hearing of a case that is coming up. But what I can do is to tell you what I did as attorney general and the process I used,” said Maharaj.
He pointed that when he was AG under the UNC administration from 1996 to 2001 the process was that the Office of the Attorney General would publish an application on its website and attorneys would apply and have it submitted to the AG’s office for consideration.
“We would send that form to the Law Association, to the Southern Assembly of Lawyers and I think to the Criminal Bar Association. We would then get it back from these bodies and then I would have consultation with the Law Association. I would also consult with the Chief Justice and then make my recommendations to the Prime Minister and that was the process I used,” he said.
Maharaj pointed out that, at the time, there was criticism from many quarters that the system and process gave the impression that it was a political process.
“So I tried to use a process in which I would be a consultative process,” he said.
“Obviously there is a lot to be said in the case, but it would not be proper for me to say anything further at this time,” he stated, given his role in the present claim before the court brought by Khan.